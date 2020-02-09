Boil water advisory for Rose Hill customers

ROSE HILL, Miss. (WDAM) - A boil water advisory has been issued for customers in Rose Hill.
The Rose Hill Water Association announced a boil water notice Sunday afternoon after a break in the main water line.
Customers from the intersection of U.S. Highway 18 and County Road 1830 to the intersection of U.S. Highway 18 and County Road 1832, along with customers who live on County Road 1830, will be affected by the boil water notice.
The Rose Hill Water Association want customers to know they do appreciate their customers’ patience as the company remedy the lines.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.