Military dad surprises son’s kindergarten class after more than a year overseas

WOOLMARKET, Miss. (WLOX) - While kindergarten students at Woolmarket Elementary were busy building up their creative skills, 5-year-old Ezra Knight soon learned that the real lesson of the day was all about love.
“In just a minute we’re going to have a very special valentine come and join us," one teacher announced to the class. Seconds later, Ezra’s father Zachary Knight walked in to surprise his son.
Ezra and his classmates beamed with excitement after seeing his dad for the first time in more than a year.
Knight hugged Ezra and consoled him as he became emotional. He was deployed to Diego Garcia, a U.S. military base in the Indian Ocean.
“I’ve been in the Navy for eight years. It’s the first time I’ve left the country. It was my unaccompanied tour," Knight said.
Alexandria Knight explained how Ezra’s teachers went above and beyond to celebrate the homecoming.
“I wanted to pick Ezra up early from school, and she said that she wanted to make it special for us,” Alexandria said.
“I’m very excited for them. I know that they’ve been waiting for a while to be a whole family again," said assistant teacher Laura Smith.
Knight said all the hugs and kisses beat talking over the phone any day.
“I Facetimed almost every day, as much as we could at least," he said.
“There’s nothing like being with my husband,” Alexandria said.
The Knight family said the first order of business is spending much-needed quality time together.
