Laurel police to hold exam for entry level officers

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department is looking to give people that are interested in becoming officers a chance to be a part of the force.
LPD will have a Civil Service exam for entry level police officers at the Pistol Range on Hillcrest Drive on Feb 29, 2020.
People who are interested in taking the exam can apply for it at the Laurel City Hall.
For more information, you can contact LPD Chief Tommy Cox at (601) 339-4440 or the LPD Human Resources Department at (601) 428-6423.
