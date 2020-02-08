Jones College, University of South Alabama sign admissions agreement

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones College and the University of South Alabama have formed a new partnership to give students more ways to earn a bachelor’s degree at USA.
Friday, administrators from both schools signed a “Pathway USA” agreement.
The goal is to make direct admission easier for Jones College students who’ve completed their studies at the associate degree level.
It also creates an early acceptance program for Jones College nursing students who want a bachelor’s degree at USA.
“This pathway, if it all lines up, a student can earn a B.S. degree with one more semester after Jones, or one year, depending on how they do that,” said Jesse Smith, president of Jones College. “It is an incredible, incredible opportunity for our students.”
“It gives them a route and a much cheaper route to get the B.S.N. degree along with the R.N. that they will have received (at Jones College),” said Tony Waldrop, president of the University of South Alabama.
“And even better for them, if they have a 2.75 GPA here at Jones College, they will get the same tuition as our students get, that live in state,” Waldrop said.
The agreement will also give applicants to the University of South Alabama, who aren’t admitted, the option of enrolling at Jones College.
