Final workout for Heart Health week

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - For the final workout of the Heart Health week at WDAM, we take a look at planks.
Planks can be done anywhere and are great for cardiovascular health. Fitness instructor Mary Jo Goodin breaks down how the plank impacts your health.
“A plank is a full body exercise, it not only helps with your balance because it works your core muscles, it helps with stability and also your endurance,” Goodin said. “When building the heart muscles you want to build your endurance. You want to build your cardiovascular health. You’re having to hold it which is constantly pumping blood through your body and constantly working on your muscles.”
The plank can be a compound workout and can be combined with other workouts.
