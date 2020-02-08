FCAH teachers experience Marine recruit graduation

PARRIS ISLAND, S.C. (WDAM) - The day before graduation day is an emotional one for everyone involved.
Loved ones lined the streets of Parris Island with flags and homemade posters, waiting to see their new Marines for the first time
It started with the motivational run, where recruits run through the streets as family and friends cheer them on.
It was then time to head over to the training center, where recruits were dismissed and allowed to spend the next five hours with their loved ones.
“To experience that, hey these guys have been without their families for 12 weeks, sometimes even more, to get to see them reunited like that was a very emotional experience,"said Forrest County Agricultural High School teacher Stephen Miller.
The next morning, people came out to see the colors ceremony.
Then made their way to the training center once again, this time to greet their loved ones as United States Marines.
“It seemed like somebody was cutting onions in there," said FCAHS teacher Denver Taylor. "I wasn’t crying or anything like that, but it just really touched a nerve because, these guys have been gone for 12 weeks and this is the first time their family has seen them in 12 weeks.”
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.