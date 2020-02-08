Collins aldermen approve installation of Project NOLA cameras

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - The city of Collins will soon be installing surveillance cameras through the nonprofit organization Project NOLA.
Aldermen voted unanimously this week to place six cameras in high-crime areas to deter or help solve crimes.
The cameras will be monitored 24 hours a day and they can detect sounds, like gunshots.
They’ll cost the city around $2,500 and the city will pay $60 each month for monitoring fees.
The city of Hattiesburg also decided recently to install Project NOLA cameras.
“I believe it will help prevent crime and also, investigation of criminal activity, more speedy, more efficient for us,” said Joey Ponder, chief of the Collins Police Department.
“Sometimes [police] can’t be everywhere at once, this gives us opportunities to have eyes on places all the time,” Ponder said.
Ponder hopes to have the cameras installed and operating by mid-March.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.