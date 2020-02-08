Cleanup continues in Jasper County after EF-2 tornado

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Jasper County is under a state of emergency, according to Bay Springs Mayor J.E. Smith.
Many families are picking up the pieces after an EF-2 tornado passed through Jasper County Wednesday night. The National Weather Service said the tornado that moved through Jasper, Clarke and Lauderdale counties on Wednesday night had wind speeds of 125 mph. At one point, this storm was lofting debris up 10,000 feet in the air. This tornado was on the ground for 60 miles.
Jasper County resident Ray Windham grows chickens for Peco Farms and sustained heavy damage.
“The lights went out about 11 o’clock, the wind was roaring, it was loud and I knew that it was a tornado," Windham said. "And I knew it was close. As soon as it kind pf passed over, I got up and got over to the chicken houses and noticed the damage. All 10 of my chicken farms were devastated.”
More than $4 million in damage was done to the chicken farms.
If you are needing assistance in Jasper county and Bay Springs you can call the court house at 601-764-4112.
