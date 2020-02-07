Tim’s Two Cents: Jones College women’s basketball coach Missy Bilderback

This week's edition of Tim's Two Cents podcast will feature WDAM's own Tim Doherty talking with Jones College women's basketball coach Missy Bilderback. (Source: WDAM)
By Tim Doherty | February 6, 2020 at 6:32 PM CST - Updated February 6 at 6:32 PM

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - On this week’s episode of Tim’s Two Cents, we sit down with Jones College women’s basketball coach Missy Bilderback.

Bilderback, who is in her fifth season with the Lady Bobcats, has won Mississippi Association of Community and Junior College’s championships, earning three consecutive trips to the NJCAA national tournament.

Bilderback talks about this year’s nationally-ranked version of the Lady Bobcats, her philosophy on and off the court and growing up a coach’s daughter.

