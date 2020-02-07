Perry County school bus driver charged with touching child for lustful purposes

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Perry County School District bus driver was charged this week with touching a child for lustful purposes.
Perry County Sheriff Mitch Nobles said 69-year-old James Richard Mitchell was arrested Monday after being accused of inappropriately touching a child on a school bus last week.
After investigating the accusations, the Perry County Sheriff’s Office arrested Mitchell at his home in New Augusta.
Perry County School District Superintendent Scott Dearman said when district officials were made aware of the accusation, they immediately turned video evidence over to the sheriff’s department and terminated Mitchell.
Mitchell had his bond set at $100,000.
Nobles said the case will now go to a grand jury.
