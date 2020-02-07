Nonprofit working to help human trafficking survivors

MOSELLE, Miss. (WDAM) - A South Mississippi nonprofit is extending it’s reach to the Pine Belt and beyond in an effort to assist human trafficking victims in our state.
Jubilee Havens is on a mission to help those survivors.
"There are predators our there that have sick minds. They want to prey on these victims, because they are vulnerable,” said Debra Brown.
Law enforcement agencies across our state continue working to fight human trafficking in Mississippi. It’s a crime, leaders say, can happen in any community at any time.
Brown works with Jubilee Havens, based out of Ocean Springs. The organization is bringing its work to the Pine Belt all in an effort to help victims of what is known as modern day slavery.
"Our mission is to provide safe havens for the victims of human trafficking. To be able to open up an undisclosed home for these victims. What they need is a safe respite emergency home that would cover a 30 to 90 day program where it would meet their psychological, emotional and physical needs. Most of these victims have severe consequences in this area.”
The organization was established back in 2017 and is progressively working to make a difference in the lives of victims across our state.
"There’s basically over 27.5 million victims. Whatever we can do to help them be successful citizens once again, and not only successful, but be recovered and restored from the trauma experiences they’ve had from this trauma,” said Brown.
Right now, the organization is working to raise money to not only open one safe haven, but the long term plan is to purchase four buildings where more victims can be housed and can stay for a longer period of time, rehabilitating and recovering.
"We want to provide a program that will hopefully be a holistic approach that will deal with the psychological, emotional and physical needs of that victim soon to be survivor,” Brown.
If you want to learn more about human trafficking, hear from a survivor and learn more about what this group is focused on, they are holding an upcoming event in Petal called Freedom Tea. To learn more about the event and the organization click here.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.