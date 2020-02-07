2 men killed in Covington County crash

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Two men were killed in a single-vehicle crash late Thursday night in Covington County.
Officials with Mississippi Highway Patrol said the crash happened on County Road 535 around 11 p.m.
MHP Troop J spokesman Sgt. Travis Luck said the men were riding in a Toyota pickup truck when the vehicle left the roadway and hit a tree.
Luck said the driver, identified as 69-year-old Charles Sanford, of Seminary, died at the scene. The passenger, 69-year-old Earnest Kelly, also of Seminary, died at Covington County Hospital.
Luck said the crash is still being investigated by MHP.
