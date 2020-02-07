2 men killed in Covington County crash

By WDAM Staff | February 7, 2020 at 10:41 AM CST - Updated February 7 at 10:41 AM

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Two men were killed in a single-vehicle crash late Thursday night in Covington County.

Officials with Mississippi Highway Patrol said the crash happened on County Road 535 around 11 p.m.

MHP Troop J spokesman Sgt. Travis Luck said the men were riding in a Toyota pickup truck when the vehicle left the roadway and hit a tree.

Luck said the driver, identified as 69-year-old Charles Sanford, of Seminary, died at the scene. The passenger, 69-year-old Earnest Kelly, also of Seminary, died at Covington County Hospital.

Luck said the crash is still being investigated by MHP.

