LIST: Mardi Gras parades to roll in the Pine Belt

PINE BELT (WDAM) - Mardi Gras, and the good times that come with it, roll in the Pine Belt starting Saturday, Feb. 8 in Ellisville.
The second annual Ellisville Mardi Gras Parade starts at 5 p.m. The parade route will run through downtown Ellisville. The event is family orientated, so bring the children for a fun-filled night.
The Fraternal Order of Police Laurel Lodge #2 presents the Krewe of Blue Mardi Gras Parade in Laurel on Feb. 15. The parade starts at 6 p.m. and runs through downtown Laurel.
The seventh annual Hattiesburg Caerus Mardi Gras Parade rolls at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15. Be sure to get to the route early for a great spot. The parade starts at West 4th Street on Frontage Road, traveled west on Hardy Street to North 38th Avenue and ends at Morningside Drive.
