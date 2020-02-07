Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

AP-US-MISSISSIPPI-HUMAN-SERVICES-EMBEZZLEMENT
Auditor: More than $4M stolen from Mississippi welfare funds
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi's state auditor says at least $4 million in federal welfare money was stolen by the former head of the state welfare agency and others in the nation's poorest state. Indictments issued Wednesday say $48,000 paid for a luxury drug rehabilitation program for a former pro wrestler. Investigators say a politically connected nonprofit administrator and her son took more than $4 million. Gov. Tate Reeves praised the auditor Thursday, saying the investigation has uncovered what seemed to be in his words ä truly disgusting abuse of power." Reeves says he received campaign contributions from some of those indicted, and his campaign will not keep the money.
CAMPAIGN FINANCE-LOOPHOLE
Some Mississippi pols can legally pocket campaign money
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A newspaper reports that some Mississippi politicians can legally take some of their campaign cash for personal use. The Clarion-Ledger reports that politicians can do whatever they want with money raised before 2018 _ including cutting themselves a check. At least one has pocketed more than $15,000. Some could get a lot more money raised before new campaign finance laws took effect. State lawmakers passed campaign finance reform legislation in 2017 after the Clarion Ledger documented how officials spent donations on clothes, cars, apartments — even an $800 pair of cowboy boots.
FATAL PLANE CRASH
Sheriff: 3 killed in Louisiana plane crash identified
CHATHAM, La. (AP) — Authorities in Louisiana say three people are dead after a small plane crashed. Jackson Parish Sheriff Andy Brown identified the men as Chris Mudd and Wade Williams both from Shreveport-Bossier, and airplane pilot Robert Gilliam of Minden. Brown says the single-engine Cessna was heading from Jackson, Mississippi, to Shreveport in northwest Louisiana when it crashed north of Chatham on Louisiana Highway 34. State Sen. Jay Luneau says Mudd was the chief executive of St. Amant's Rehabilitation Services company and Williams was an employee. Details regarding the cause of the crash weren't immediately known.
AP-US-WINTER-WEATHER
Storms sweep over Southeast with rain, wind, floods; 4 dead
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The governor of Virginia has declared a state of emergency as heavy rains and extreme flooding continue to occur in the Southeast. Gov. Ralph Northam says more than 500 people in the southwestern part of the state have been displaced by flooding and needed to be rescued from their homes. At least four people have been killed, with the deaths occurring in Alabama, South Carolina, North Carolina and Tennessee. The storm has destroyed homes in Mississippi and Alabama, caused mudslides in Tennessee and Kentucky and flooded numerous communities. Tornado watches were in effect Thursday evening from northern Florida up through North Carolina.
FATAL HIT AND RUN
Police: Man plowed into 6 people at plasma center, killing 1
GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — Police in Mississippi have arrested a man accused of driving a work van into six people waiting outside a plasma center, killing one of them. News outlets report 34-year-old Justin Overall was taken into custody hours after the hit-and-run crash Wednesday morning in Gulfport. The van was found abandoned at a gas station. The Harrison County coroner identified the person who died as 60-year-old Doris Haskins Duckworth. Another person was treated at the scene and released. The four others were taken to hospitals. Overall is charged with manslaughter and other counts. It's unclear whether he had an attorney who could speak for him.
RED SNAPPER-MISSISSIPPI SEASON
Mississippi recreational red snapper season May 22-July 12
BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi officials say the first part of its recreational red snapper season will run from May 22 through July 12. The Department of Marine Resources says in a news release that a midseason closure will let it analyze data and decide how to manage the remaining quota. Mississippi is allocating 151,500 pounds of the popular sport and table fish. That's about 3.5% of the total quota for private anglers in the Gulf of Mexico. Private anglers can take redfish in federal waters. For-hire boats are restricted to state waters, because federal authorities still regulate them in federal waters.