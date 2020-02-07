Jones women lock up ‘Catfight’ victory late

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones College saw an 18-point lead wither away to two points down the stretch of Thursday’s visit with archrival Pearl River Community College.
But the Bobcats outscored PRCC 9-1 over the final 2 minutes, 31 seconds to take a 70-60 Mississippi Association of Community and Junior College victory out of Marvin R. White Coliseum.
Tenth-ranked Jones (16-2, 10-0 MACJC South Division) led by as many as 18, and still held a 56-47 lead after three quarters.
But Mychala Linzy hit her fifth 3-pointer of the game to cap a 12-5 Wildcat run and pull PRCC (11-8, 4-6) went on a 12-5 run to pull within 61-59.
Jones then outscored the Wildcats by eight points to complete the season sweep of PRCC.
Jones boasted four players with at least 10 points, including sophomore forward LaMiracle Sims with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Her cohort in the paint, sophomore Daja Woodard, also posted a double-double with 16 points and 15 rebounds.
Sophomore guard Chyna Allen scored 10 points, handed out eight assists and grabbed seven rebounds. Sophomore guard Keyara Jones added 14 points.
Linzy led PRCC with 18 points, while sophomore Alanna Smith finished with 15 points, four Assists and three steals. Sophomore forward Shania Wright added 10 rebounds, four blocked shots and three assist for the Wildcats.
Jones, who has won its last 10 games, will welcome East Central Community College to A.B. Howard Gymnasium in Ellisville at 5:30 p.m. Monday.
Pearl River will visit Hinds Community College at 5:30 p.m. Monday.
