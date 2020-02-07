HHS Health Science holds ‘Go Red for Women’ event

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - February is Career and Technical Education Month and on Friday, Hattiesburg High School’s health science class held a special health clinic with ‘Go Red for Women’ in mind.
It was an opportunity for female employees from the Hattiesburg School District to get a free health screening while also giving students in the class some technical training to help them with their future goals in the medical field.
Mimi Wilson, health science instructor for Hattiesburg High School, says its very important for women to stay healthy by eating right and by getting plenty of exercise.
“These things are so important because most of us have busy lives, we do not have time to go to the doctor, so we don’t follow up with appointments and so a lot of illnesses can be avoided,” said Wilson. “If we simply know our numbers, if we know our cholesterol, our blood glucose, our BMI, then we can make lifestyle changes to avoid cardiovascular disease.”
The American Heart association says that heart disease is the number one killer of women and these programs are designed to promote a healthy heart by living a healthy lifestyle.
“Go Red for Women” is the American Heart Association signature women’s initiative with a comprehensive platform to increase women’s heart health awareness.
