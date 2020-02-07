Heart health is a family affair for two sisters

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Heart health is a family affair for sisters Tiffany Hammond and Jacque Jordan. One sister’s life was changed forever after having open-heart surgery, and the other said even when you know what it takes to prevent heart disease, it can still happen to you.
Hammond and Jordan are close and typical siblings. The oldest, Jordan, is protective. She remembered when being the protective older sister paid off.
“I was the sister that went, ‘OK, she’s going whether she goes kicking and screaming, or I have to come to Jackson and she knows that’s not going to be a good thing,'” Jordan said.
That was 13 years ago. Jordan said Hammond thought she was having an anxiety attack. Hammond said she tried to ignore it, but thanks to her sister’s push, she went to the hospital.
“The ER ran some tests and they saw that one side of my heart was larger than the other,” Hammond said.
More tests revealed she had a hole in her heart, a big one.
“It was one of the largest they had ever seen," Hammond said. “They tried the traditional method for repair but it didn’t work, so I did ultimately have to have open-heart surgery.”
Hammond said after doctors patched the hole in her heart, they filled in the holes of Hammond’s medical history. As a premature baby, she was born with the hole in her heart. It’s known as ASD and it’s hereditary. Hammond said for whatever reason, it wasn’t detected when she was born, so passing on ASD was a real fear for Hammond when she found out she was expecting a daughter.
“They did further tests for that and she was cleared and born perfectly healthy,” Hammond recalled.
Hammond said her experience made her loved ones take a closer look at what runs in the family. She said they found heart disease.
“My mother has high blood pressure and my father as well, actually and cholesterol, and she recently, as of Monday, had to have a heart cath,” Hammond said.
Jordon said she knows her family history and knows the facts of cardiovascular disease better than most. She’s a cardiac nurse with South Central Regional Medical Center, but she said even with being a nurse she knows firsthand having a predisposition to heart disease is crucial.
“I actually found out I had high blood pressure,” Jordan said.
Jordan said with exercise and watching what she eats, her numbers are under control. But she said many women, African American women in particular, aren’t managing their heart health.
“50,000 African American women die every year from cardiovascular disease," Jordan said.
Cardiovascular disease is also the number one killer for women, causing one in three deaths per year, according to the American Heart Association.
Jordon said she and her sister use their experience to encourage anyone, women especially, to go to your doctor, take care of yourself and take care of your heart.
“We take care of everything else instead of taking care of ourselves, so that’s something that drastically needs to change,” Jordan said.
“Don’t ignore the signs. If you think you have a problem go get it checked out,” Hammond said.
