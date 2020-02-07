Former Richton Mayor Jimmy White passes away at 77

RICHTON, Miss. (WDAM) - Former Richton Mayor Jimmy White died Tuesday at the age of 77, according to Jones and Sons Funeral Home.
The Town of Richton posted the following statement on its Facebook page Wednesday:
White served as a Richton Alderman for 20 years before serving as mayor for 12 years. He also owned and operated White’s Drugs in Richton for more than 40 years.
Services for White will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Richton United Methodist Church. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until service time
