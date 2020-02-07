FCAHS history teachers enjoy Parris Island Museum

PARRIS ISLAND, S.C. (WDAM) - Since 1915, those at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island have dedicated countless hours to training the country’s elite fighting forces.
The depot holds a rich history dating back to the late 1800s.
You can find all there is to know about all that rich history in the Parris Island Museum.
The facility takes visitors on a trip through time, highlighting all the achievements of the Marine Corps through the years.
Forrest County Agricultural High School history teachers Denver Taylor and Stephen Miller say walking through the museum was a treat for them.
“To actually physically see an artifact in a museum, to me, just brings you into the reality of why you love history,” Taylor said. “When you get to see 100-year-old artifacts that somebody, in that spot you’re standing in, used, What’s better than that?”
“They made the announcement over the intercom that we were all leaving,” Miller said. “I broke the rules and I sprinted through there. I didn’t have enough time. I was like ‘we just got here.’”
