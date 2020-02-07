Ellisville to hold second Mardi Gras Parade Saturday

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Ellisville is teaming up with French Quarter Grill and other businesses for their second Mardi Gras Parade.
The Parade will be held on Feb. 8 at 5:00 p.m. in downtown Ellisville.
Organizers say the parade is an opportunity for people in the Pine Belt to come out and have some fun and enjoy the festivities.
Rita Sumrall, founder of the Ellisville Mardi Gras, says the weather is expected to be perfect for the event.
“Everyone should be excited, its supposed to be a pretty day tomorrow,” Sumrall said. “I think that its probably going to be in the 50s, so just put on a little jacket and come out and enjoy the fun with us. We’ll start at the college, the parking lot on Front Street, and we’ll come up Front Street, across Ivy Street and back down Court Street all the way back to the Jones College parking lot.”
The Ellisville Mardi Gras is a family oriented event.
