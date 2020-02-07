Collins Fire Dept. gets $55K grant for high-tech equipment

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - A new homeland security grant is allowing the Collins Fire Department to buy some high-tech equipment.
A $55,000 grant from the Mississippi Office of Homeland Security will pay for thermal-imaging cameras, gas detection and monitoring equipment and lightweight protective gear for firefighters.
“Anytime that we can acquire either new training or new equipment that gives us a better edge on our responses, it allows us to keep our personnel safer, because we can detect the hazards sooner, which means if we can detect the hazards sooner and it’s safer for our firefighters, then you know it’s safer for the citizens and the public,” said John Pope, chief of the Collins Fire Department.
The grant was awarded to the fire department last November.
