Chilly this weekend before trend of rain next week

We started off your morning clear and chilly with sunny skies and temperatures in the low 30s. Friday will be cool and sunny, much better than the weather was yesterday. Highs will be in the mid-50s. Temperatures will fall into the upper 40s this evening with lows overnight in the low 40s. Saturday will be partly cloudy with a stray shower possible in the morning. Highs will be in the low 60s. Sunday will be nice and sunny with highs in the upper 60s. Next week will be rainy almost every single day. Monday will start off with scattered thunderstorms and highs in the low 70s. That trend will continue everyday next week with a 40% to 50% chance of rain every day through Friday.