4 charged in Hattiesburg armed robbery investigation

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department arrested and charged four people Thursday in connection with an armed robbery.
HPD spokesman Ryan Moore said Willie Smith, 20, Ceera Felts, 27, Arnell Mitchell, 20, and Charles Stevenson, 24, are suspects in a robbery that happened Tuesday at Plantation Place Apartments.
Smith and Stevenson were both charged with armed robbery after turning themselves in to police.
Felts, who also surrendered to police, is charged with accessory before the fact of armed robbery.
Mitchell was arrested at the apartment complex where the robbery happened and is charged with armed robbery, disorderly conduct and possession of a controlled substance.
All four suspects were booked into the Forrest County Jail.
