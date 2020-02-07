Cardiologist discusses treatments for heart disease

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Heart health awareness month is a time to learn ways to protect your heart.
Heart disease is a widespread issue in the United States, so we spoke to a Pine Belt doctor about treatment options for heart disease.
It starts with a diagnosis.
“Anything driven in the cardiovascular system is driven by symptoms, so chest pain, shortness of breath and just feelings that you can’t do what you used to be able to,” said Dr. Christopher Douglas, a Hattiesburg cardiologist.
Douglas says that’s not all that matters.
“Then along with diagnostic tests, so then we have stress testing, echocardiography, imaging of the heart that gives us an idea if we have flow issues that could be fixed with an intervention or a treatment,” Douglas.
If the disease is more severe, more aggressive treatment will be needed, such as coronary artery bypass, grafting or open-heart surgery. For valvular diseases, surgery plays a big role, but Douglas said there are some new options.
“Like transcatheter aortic valve replacement, or TAVR, as well as mitraclip, which allows up to fix problems with a catheter based approach instead of surgery,” Douglas said.
There are also options if there’s a problem with your heart’s rhythm .
“We have electrophysiology specialists here that specialize in pacemakers and oblations to help with rhythm issues,” Douglas said.
Douglas says each patient’s treatment plan is different and it’s important to trust your doctor.
