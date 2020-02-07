Breast cancer survivor empowers others

“If you have found a lump, don’t just assume like I was doing that it’s nothing, because you don’t ever know. Go and have it checked out. You just have to pray and trust in the Lord,” Matthews said. "When I was going through it, I had faith that he was going to take care of me. So, just pray. Ask your family and friends to do the same, and you just cannot believe how much strength you will gain through the prayers they offer up for you.”