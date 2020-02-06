Workouts for Heart Health Week

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Mary Jo Goodin of Crunch Fitness in Hattiesburg brings us another workout for the heart health week.
We take a look into resistance bands, which can be used to make your heart pump more and burn more calories.
“Band exercises add that little bit of resistance to get your heart working more. Adding bands will get your heart rate up, which is going to help your cardiovascular health,” Goodin said.
Band resistance not only helps with cardiovascular disease, but it helps with balance and general health.
Our next workout will be planks, which will activate the full body.
