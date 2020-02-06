3 wanted for grand larceny in Forrest County

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office has identified multiple suspects wanted for grand larceny in ongoing investigations.
Scott Lees, Public Information Officer for the sheriff’s office, said Nyquon “Q” McLaurin, Stormy Evans and Tyler Sanford are wanted for grand larceny.
Evans and Sanford are also wanted in Covington County on charges of burglary, according to the Covington County Sheriff’s Office.
Lees said further information regarding the charges is not being released at this time.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of McLaurin, Evans or Sanford, you’re asked to contact the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office at 601-544-7800 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867.
