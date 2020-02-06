Sheriff: Homes destroyed by overnight storms in Jasper County

JASPER, Miss. (WDAM) - Authorities in Jasper County are reporting damage in several areas from overnight storms.
Sheriff Randy Johnson said Thursday morning that several homes were damaged or destroyed, some roads are still closed and about 1,000 homes and businesses are without power. Johnson said no injuries were reported.
Johnson said the storms caused the most damage around Bay Springs and in the Antioch community.
Photos from the Bay Springs Fire Department show trees uprooted and broken in half, power lines down and damage to homes. The photos show some of the worst damage happened on County Road 528.
Johnson said first responders have been working through the night and continue efforts to clear damage from roadways and other areas.
Officials with Jasper County Emergency Management said representatives from the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency are in the county surveying damage.
WDAM has a news crew headed to Jasper County right now. We will keep you updated on damage reports and cleanup as they come in throughout the day.
