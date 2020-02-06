School district offices in Pearl River County relocate after overnight storm damage

PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Wind and rain overnight Wednesday has employees with the Pearl River County School District busy as they work to cleanup the mess that was left.
While there was no damage to any of the district’s school campuses, administrative offices did see some of the impacts.
According to Superintendent Alan Lumpkin, the district’s central office is temporary located in mobile units. On one of those trailers, the wind blew off the awning, which peeled back the roof. That allowed water to come into the offices.
Staff have relocated to a new temporary location while the offices are cleaned up.
A tree also fell near the district’s central office but, fortunately, did not land on anything.
A slow moving frontal system will continue to move through the region Thursday, with storm weather possible in the morning. Drier conditions and chilly temps expected in the afternoon.
For the latest information on the forecast, download the WLOX First Alert Weather app or click HERE.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.