Pearl River Co. Board loses appeal on consolidation of Lumberton schools

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Supreme Court upheld a decision regarding the consolidation of the Lumberton Public School District and the Lamar County School District on Thursday.
The Lumberton School District dissolved on July 1, 2018 and voluntarily consolidated with the Lamar County School District. Prior to the consolidation, the Lumberton School District encompassed territory in both Lamar and Pearl River counties.
The Mississippi legislature passed a bill in 2016 to dissolve the district and consolidate its remnants with the Lamar County School District on the Lamar County side and the Poplarville School District on the Pearl River County side. The legislature created a commission to prepare a plan to carry out the consolidation.
In April 2017, the Lumberton School District and the Lamar County School District voted to consolidate the districts, including territory in Pearl River County. The Board of Education approved the plan on June 16, 2017.
Five months after the plan was approved, the Pearl River County Board of Supervisors and the Poplarville School District filed a lawsuit against the Mississippi Board of Education, the Lamar County School District, the Lumberton Public School District and the commission, seeking to undo the consolidation.
The Poplarville School District claimed the commission exceeded its authority and created an illegal plan that ignored the legislative mandate by not spitting the district at the county line.
According to court documents, Pearl River County and the Poplarville district failed to file a challenge to the consolidation within 10 days of the boards’ meeting, as required by Mississippi law. The Chancery Court of Pearl River County entered a final judgement in favor of the Board of Education.
The Pearl River County Board of Supervisors appealed, but the Supreme Court agreed with the chancery court that the county failed to challenge the plan within the required time frame.
After consolidation, the Lamar County School District hosted 19 schools, more than 10,000 students and more than 1,600 employees.
