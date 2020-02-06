No. 11 Auburn looks to knock off No. 18 LSU

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Skylar Mays and Emmitt Williams have led LSU. Mays has averaged 15.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and two steals while Williams has recorded 14.2 points and seven rebounds per game. Auburn have been anchored by Samir Doughty and Isaac Okoro. Doughty has averaged 15.5 points while Okoro has put up 13 points and 4.5 rebounds per game.MIGHTY MAYS: Mays has connected on 34.6 percent of the 81 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 3 of 14 over the last five games. He's also made 84.2 percent of his free throws this season.