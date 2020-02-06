Missing Hattiesburg man found dead

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man reported missing in January was found dead Thursday afternoon.
According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, 55-year-old Clarence Norwood was found dead in a vacant lot in the 600 block of Williams Street.
Police responded to a report of a deceased man in the area just before 1 p.m. Police said Forrest County Coroner Butch Benedict confirmed the identity.
No foul play is suspected, according to police.
Norwood was reported missing on Jan. 24.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.