MEMA releases initial damage reports from Wednesday storms

MISSISSIPPI (WDAM) - The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency has released initial damage reports for counties affected by strong storms that blew through the state Wednesday.
MEMA officials said nine counties received damage from the storms, eight of which have already made preliminary reports to the agency.
In the Pine Belt, Jasper, Marion, Clarke and Simpson counties reported damage. There were also reports of damage in Attala, Holmes, Leake, Yazoo and Lauderdale counties.
MEMA officials said a confirmed EF-1 tornado touched down in Yazoo County with maximum sustained winds of 93 mph.
National Weather Service teams are being sent to Attala, Holmes, Yazoo, Clarke, Jasper and Lauderdale counties to assess damage and look for evidence of possible tornadoes.
Here’s a list of MEMA damage reports by county:
- Attala: Three homes damaged; three roads closed, 231 power outages
- Clarke: 25 homes damaged, 15 roads closed, Enterprise K-12 School District is closed, 955 power outages
- Holmes: One home damaged, 26 power outages
- Jasper: Six homes damaged; two roads closed, 296 power outages
- Lauderdale County: 1,469 power outages and Lauderdale County Schools are closed
- Leake: Three homes damaged
- Marion: One home damaged
- Simpson: Five homes damaged; one farm building damaged, 82 power outages
Yazoo: EF-1 tornado with max winds of 93 MPH, 18 homes damaged, 10 roads damaged, 64 power outages
There is one shelter open in Clarke County for those needing a place to stay. The shelter is set up inside Enterprise Baptist Church at 400 River Road in Enterprise.
MEMA is encouraging home and business owners to report damage to their county emergency management office.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.