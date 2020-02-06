Marion County library to reopen soon in temporary location

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - The Marion County-City of Columbia Public Library, which has been closed since it was damaged by a tornado late last year, will reopen soon in a temporary location.
In a few weeks, you’ll be able to find it on Main Street, in the former Jan Marie’s Upscale Flea Market.
Building owner Mickey Webb is allowing the county to use it, free of charge, for the next four months.
Library staff could begin moving in Friday.
On Dec. 16, a tornado destroyed the roof of the library and caused damage inside.
“It’ll be a scaled-down version of what we have, obviously, in this location (on Broad Street),” said Ryda Worthy, library director. “This is 12,000 square feet, spread out over a big, beautiful two-story building so, we won’t have that much space.”
Meanwhile, county supervisors have taken steps to make roof repairs.
Tuesday, they accepted the bid of R&R Roofing and Sheet Metal for the project.
That company will replace the entire roof at a cost of about $91,000.
“That’s why we wanted a temporary location, because we knew the roof could be repaired rather quickly, as soon as the bid process was done," Worthy said. "It’s the interior work that’s going to take some time. And we want it done well and this is an opportunity to update and make any changes we need to make, because everything is a blank slate.”
