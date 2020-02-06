Man reported missing in Jones Co. last seen in October

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the public finding a Laurel man who was last seen by family members more than four months ago.
Sgt. J.D. Carter said Adam Michael Robinson was reported missing to the sheriff’s office on Dec. 26, 2019. Family members told investigators they last saw Robinson on Oct. 3, 2019.
Carter said Robinson is 39-year-old, stands 6 feet tall and has blue eyes and brown hair.
If you see Robinson or have any information on his whereabouts, you’re asked to call the Jones County Sheriff’s Office at 601-425-3147.
