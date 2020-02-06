Man killed in Jones County crash identified

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Laurel man was killed when the truck he was driving smashed into a tree on the side of Smith Chapel Road on Wednesday night.
Jones County Coroner Burl Hall identified the driver as 51-year-old Eric Charles Herrington.
Officials with Powers Fire and Rescue said first responders were called to the scene near Eastview Drive around 8:40 p.m.
When firefighters got to the scene, they found Herrington was already dead, according to Jones County Fire Council spokeswoman Dana Bumgardner.
The crash is being investigated by the Jones County Sheriff’s Office.
