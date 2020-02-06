Leach puts period on first signing class at MSU

Costello was a two-time captain at Stanford who started 25 games over the course of three seasons and has one season of eligibility left. He went 495-of-791 passing for 6,151 yards and 49 touchdowns in three years at Stanford. The California native struggled with injuries in 2019 and appeared in only five games, passing for 1,038 yards with six touchdowns and three interceptions. The season prior, he earned second-team All-Pac-12 honors, when he started all 13 games and passed for 3,540 yards, the second-highest single-season total in Stanford history.