Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

Prosecutor seeks end to lawsuit over fake subpoenas
New Orleans (AP) — Federal appeals court judges appeared skeptical as lawyers for the New Orleans district attorney asked them to end a lawsuit centered on the use of fake subpoenas to coerce uncooperative witnesses. Leon Cannizzaro and some of his staff are arguing that they are legally immune from claims made in a 2017 lawsuit. The suit followed a report by an online news outlet exposing prosecutors' use of documents that were labeled as subpoenas. In reality, the documents had not been approved by a judge. A panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals heard arguments Wednesday.
Snowfall blankets Texas, Oklahoma; Deep South to see storms
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — A winter storm is bringing snowfall as far south as El Paso, Texas, while areas of the Deep South are at risk of severe weather including tornadoes and torrential rains. The National Weather Service says winter storm warnings and advisories are in effect from eastern New Mexico to the St. Louis metropolitan area on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the Storm Prediction Center says severe storms are possible across much of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama later in the day. In Oklahoma, the heavy snow prompted the closure of the state Legislature, and dozens of traffic wrecks were reported in the Oklahoma City area.
LSU linebacker arrested on gun charge, suspended from team
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana State University football player has been suspended from the team indefinitely following his arrest on a gun possession charge LSU freshman linebacker Donte Starks was arrested Friday and charged with illegally possessing a concealed handgun and resisting law enforcement by flight. Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office Capt. Jason Rivarde said deputies were investigating a complaint about armed men selling crack cocaine. Rivarde said deputies didn't find any drugs during Starks' arrest. LSU football coach Ed Orgeron announced Saturday that Starks was suspended indefinitely from the team for an unspecified violation. Starks issued an apology on Instagram.
Storms in NOLA cause scaffolding collapses, shattered doors
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A section of scaffolding at the Four Seasons Hotel construction site in New Orleans has collapsed, leaving one person injured. News outlets report thunderstorms and high winds moved through New Orleans on Wednesday afternoon, causing sections of scaffolding to fall on at least a dozen cars. New Orleans emergency services personnel say one person was taken from the site and hospitalized with minor injuries. High winds also shattered two revolving doors at office buildings in the Central Business District. Video shows the doors turning then the glass shattering. No injuries were reported.
Feds: Gulf states to keep managing recreational red snapper
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The federal government says states on the Gulf of Mexico will continue setting seasons and bag limits for anglers going after red snapper in federal waters. The Commerce Department is making a two-year experimental program permanent. An environmental group says it's cautiously optimistic about the rules made public Wednesday and scheduled to take effect Thursday. An Environmental Defense Fund official says there's still work needed to make sure state and federal data use similar measurements. Sepp Haukebo says Louisiana's program for monitoring anglers' catch is a major reason the Environmental Defense Fund supports a permanent rule.
Louisiana governor's budget plan will include rejected $103M
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Gov. John Bel Edwards will propose a budget to lawmakers later this week that is a wish list of sorts. Friday's proposal will be based on income projections that aren't included in Louisiana's official revenue forecast because Republican legislative leaders wouldn't adopt them. The Democratic governor said Wednesday that he will submit a 2020-21 spending plan that anticipates another $103 million will eventually be added to next year's revenue forecast. He'll use that money to help pay for education financing increases he wants. House Speaker Clay Schexnayder and Senate President Page Cortez are the Legislature's new Republican leaders. They refused last week to support the income forecasts.
Louisiana governor urges officials to ready for cyberattacks
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Gov. John Bel Edwards is calling on Louisiana's local government leaders to protect their data and prepare for cyberattacks. At a Louisiana Municipal Association luncheon Wednesday, the governor warned that a ransomware hit is a “question of when, not if.” A cyberattack on Louisiana's state government computer servers in November disrupted some agency operations for weeks. Since July, at least eight of Louisiana's public school systems have reported hackers that targeted their computer networks, infecting them with malware or ransomware. A December cyberattack forced New Orleans to shut down city computers for several weeks. And other local government agencies and sheriff's offices have grappled with attacks.
Retired cop accused of stealing $6,500 from department
HOUMA, La. (AP) — Louisiana State Police say a retired city police officer is accused of stealing $6,500 from the department where he had worked. A news release says 46-year-old Jeffery Lirette was arrested Monday on one charge of theft, 45 of injuring public records and 17 of forgery. The Houma Police Department had asked state police to investigate money missing from a department expense account.