3 killed in small plane crash that took off in Jackson, crashed in La.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/KNOE) - Officials are investigating a deadly plane crash in Louisiana that originated from Jackson’s Hawkins Field.
According to Sheriff Andy Brown the plane came down Thursday afternoon north of Chatham on Highway 34 in Jackson Parish.
According to the Federal Aviation Administration, there were three people on board. The sheriff says all three are dead.
The sheriff says the Monroe Regional Airport tower lost radar around 2:11 p.m. The plane was identified as a small Cessna.
The plane crashed into a logging business.
Jackson airport officials reported they were aware of the crash and that it departed from Mississippi at 1:30 p.m. this afternoon.
The FAA is investigating the crash.
