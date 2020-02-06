Jones running back Ladamian Webb inks with FSU

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones College will see 40 former players suit up for a Division I team this fall.
Ladamian Webb joined that number on Wednesday by signing with Florida State University.
The Opelika, Alabama native joined the Bobcats last spring and burst onto the scene in the fall of 2019 with 940 yards rushing and ten touchdowns, earning him NJCAA All-American honors. Most importantly, Webb’s one year in Ellisville allowed him to succeed in the classroom and become eligible for a Division I scholarship.
“It’s very special,” Webb said. “For one, [Academic Enhancement Director Carla Collins], she helped me out a lot. If it wasn’t for her I wouldn’t be here. Another is coach [Kwesi Drake], he’s the main one that got me here because I knew him before. All the other coaches and coach [Steve Buckley], they’re very special. They care about you as a person, not just about football.”
“He’s just been a joy to be around,” said Jones College head coach Steve Buckley. “I told all the coaches that recruited him the biggest attribute he has as a football player, he’s a great teammate.”
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.