Hattiesburg woman celebrates 100th birthday
By Charles Herrington | February 5, 2020 at 7:51 PM CST - Updated February 5 at 7:51 PM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg woman celebrated her 100th birthday Wednesday.

Winnie Bender was born on Feb. 5, 1920 in Brookhaven, but spent most of her life in Hattiesburg.

She was a homemaker and a receptionist for two prominent local physicians.

She’s been a resident of the Bedford Care Center in the Hub City for the last five years.

Wednesday afternoon, staff and fellow residents hosted a birthday party for Bender, complete with cake and ice cream.

Family members say Bender had seven children and many grandchildren.

