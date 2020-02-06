Hattiesburg woman celebrates 100th birthday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg woman celebrated her 100th birthday Wednesday.
Winnie Bender was born on Feb. 5, 1920 in Brookhaven, but spent most of her life in Hattiesburg.
She was a homemaker and a receptionist for two prominent local physicians.
She’s been a resident of the Bedford Care Center in the Hub City for the last five years.
Wednesday afternoon, staff and fellow residents hosted a birthday party for Bender, complete with cake and ice cream.
Family members say Bender had seven children and many grandchildren.
