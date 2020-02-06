Hattiesburg man wanted for armed robbery

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police issued an arrest warrant for a Hub City man wanted in an armed robbery.
Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore said 20-year-old Willie Smith is wanted in an armed robbery that took place at the Plantation Place Apartments around 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Police are also seeking others for questioning in the case.
If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Smith, you are asked to contact HPD at 601-544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867.
