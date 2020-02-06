Hattiesburg man wanted for armed robbery

Hattiesburg man wanted for armed robbery
An arrest warrant has been issued for 20-year-old Willie Smith. (Source: Hattiesburg Police Department)
February 6, 2020 at 2:27 PM CST - Updated February 6 at 2:27 PM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police issued an arrest warrant for a Hub City man wanted in an armed robbery.

Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore said 20-year-old Willie Smith is wanted in an armed robbery that took place at the Plantation Place Apartments around 5 p.m. Tuesday.

An arrest warrant has been issued for 20-year-old Willie Smith.
An arrest warrant has been issued for 20-year-old Willie Smith. (Source: Hattiesburg Police Department)

Police are also seeking others for questioning in the case.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Smith, you are asked to contact HPD at 601-544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867.

Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.