Former teacher charged with statutory rape in north Miss.

Webster County, Miss. (WLBT) - A former Eupora high school teacher was charged with statutory rape. She is out on bond right now.
The Webster County Sheriff’s Department posted on Facebook saying that 32-year-old Kayla Tindall turned herself into their office Tuesday.
She was charged with statutory rape and bonded out on a $50,000 bond.
Investigators said Tindall raped a 14-year-old this past October.
WCBI reports that Webster County Superintendent Brian Jones said school administrators learned of the allegations against the teacher.
Family members of one alleged victim told WCBI the teacher paid for sexual favors.
MBI is now handling this case.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.