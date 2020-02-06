Davis, Tyree carry Rebels over South Carolina

On the defensive end of the floor, the Rebels limited South Carolina leading scorer AJ Lawson to just five points on 2 of 10 shooting. Jermaine Couisnard recorded 28 points to pace the Gamecocks, while Maik Kotsar added 19 points and a team-high eight rebounds. The Rebels controlled the glass 39-29. Ole Miss raced out to an 8-0 lead behind buckets from four different Rebels. Defensively, they caused South Carolina to miss its first five shots, going without a field goal for the first four minutes of the contest.