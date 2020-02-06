Columbia sends 7 to next level

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - It was a banner day for Columbia High School as seven Wildcats signed football scholarships on Wednesday.
The class of 2020 was headlined by running back Kentrel Bullock. “Mr. Football” in class 3A inked with Ole Miss.
Despite a new coaching staff under Lane Kiffin entering the picture midway through Bullock’s recruitment, he did not change his course.
“I had a thing that you don’t commit to a coach, you commit to a team,” said Bullock, who rushed for 1,966 yards and 31 touchdowns in 2019. So, that’s why I kind of recommitted back to the team and it felt like home again.”
“Ole Miss is getting a great running back,” said Columbia head coach Chip Bilderback. “They’re going to get a guy that works extremely hard, that’s very physical and runs the ball the right way. I think that you appreciate if you love football, toughness and physicality, he runs the ball the right way. I think they’re getting a steal in Kentrel.”
Joining Bullock in the Division I ranks is defensive back Jamison Kelly. The lengthy, physical recruit is eager to become a Louisiana Tech Bulldog.
“I stayed with them because they stayed with me,” Kelly said. “They never tried to go find somebody else or anything. They just stayed with me so I stayed committed to them. It’s a small town just like Columbia is. If you want to get in trouble, you have to go looking for trouble. And you have a chance to go to the [NFL].”
Here’s a look at the group of Columbia signees who helped the Wildcats to a 13-1 season in 2019:
- Kentrel Bullock (RB) - Ole Miss
- Jamison Kelly (DB) – Louisiana Tech
- Jordan Aaron (DT) – Hinds Community College
- Justin Lee (DE) – Hinds Community College
- Sadarion Magee (DB) - East Central Community College
- Ethan Bond (OL) - East Central Community College
- Teshonne Franklin (DB) - PRCC
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.