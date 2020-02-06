Carthage couple evacuates minutes before storm destroys mobile home

LEAKE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A mobile home in Leake County was destroyed in Wednesday’s storms.
A couple’s mobile home on Collier Ferry Road in Carthage was destroyed by a possible tornado.
According to the father of the man who lived in the home, he was watching the news and called his son and daughter-in-law to inform them the storm was headed their way.
The couple left the home to seek shelter, about 10 minutes before the storm hit the area.
A few other homes in the area were damaged, along with trees and some power lines being ripped down.
The National Weather Service is expected to survey the area to determine whether or not a tornado caused the damage.
