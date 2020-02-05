WCU Dean of Education says it’s not too late to teach

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - William Carey University’s Dean of Education Dr. Ben Burnett knows the headlines surrounding education can be bleak.
“The national trend for teacher education majors has declined by 35 percent," Burnett said. “The state of Mississippi is very close between 30 and 35 percent.”
But Burnett said he is trying to increase teacher numbers at William Carey University.
“William Carey increased by 25 percent in our undergraduate program,” Burnett said.
He said teacher numbers could increase even more through the Alternate Route to Certification Program, which is for those who have a bachelor’s degree in any field and want to go back to school to be a teacher. He explained how it works.
“Take two graduate courses and take the necessary licensure exams, get a teaching job and then go through an internship program with us for 6 more hours," Brunett said. “Then, you will get a regular, standard five-year career license.”
Burnett said those who sign up for the program will be getting the best face-to-face education in the largest alternate route program in the state.
“Everybody in the school of education here had a career in K-12 first," Burnett said. “So, our faculty here averages 27 years in experience in K-12.”
Burnett said one barrier that keeps people from going back to school is money. He said through grants, students can get help eliminating the cost for the courses. He noted another road block is location.
“So, we’ve designed the program where we’ll take the alternate route classes and cohort groups around the state,” Burnett said.
With the incentives of funding and having the Alternate Route to Certification program near or in your school district, the path to becoming a teacher is just a phone call away.
Burnett said if you are interested in the Alternate Route Certification Program call 601-318-6600. He also said right now, Lamar County is the most successful Alternate Route group with 30 potential candidates the district can call on next year when they are looking for teachers.
