Vicksburg wants to be the first city in Mississippi with electric scooters

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Vicksburg wants to be the first city in the state to welcome electric scooters to its town.
The city picked a company to operate the motorized wheels and it’s now waiting on lawmakers to also sign off on the plan.
The scooters could be on the streets of Vicksburg as early as April.
Some people are wondering if they are actually safe, and city officials say they will be regulated just like cars, motorcycles and bicycles.
When we announced this to the public the number one push back was safety.
Mayor George Flaggs says that due to the number of accidents and issues in other states, the city is working with the scooter company Blue Duck to promote a safer ride for potential renters.
“When it goes down the hill in Vicksburg, it decelerates on its own. If it goes outside the range, it shuts down. You cannot start this scooter before 7 o’clock and any time after 10 at night because it shuts itself down regardless of where you are.”
People will only be able to ride the scooters in a 10-block area of the downtown district because of the hills in the city.
“I think it’s imperative to make sure that the people who are on the scooters are safe, but also the drivers and pedestrians are also safe and not in danger and they are not running into them.”
Business owner Zack Erickson of Key City Brewing Company is in the proposed area. He sees the scooters as a money maker for businesses and a fun addition for tourists.
“It will make it easier for them to hit us all up and see what Vicksburg has to offer.”
The city still needs the green light from the state legislature through local and private legislation before passing a local ordinance, allowing the scooters to hit the streets of Vicksburg.
“This is just another tool to make Vicksburg different because we will be the first in the state of Mississippi to have them and this is only a trial, a pilot program for one year,” said Mayor Flaggs.
