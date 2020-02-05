USM football signs 4 Wednesday morning

HATTIESBURG (WDAM) _ The University of Southern Mississippi bolstered a few spots Wednesday morning that were going to be lean in the next season or two.
BY lunchtime, four players had signed letters-of-intent with the Golden Eagles, pushing USM’s 2020 signing class to 19 players.
The latest signees included:
- Da’Quan Bailey-Brown, a 5-foot-9 slot receiver from Dodge City Community College
- Grayson Gunter, a 6-foot-5 tight end graduate transfer from the University of Arkansas
- Vinson Brown, a 6-foot defensive back from Marvel (Texas) High School
- Mitchell Sellers, a 6-foot-5 tight end from Paradise (Texas) High School
The addition of Bailey-Brown and Brown gives the class three defensive backs and four receivers. Gunter and Sellers could provide two more targets.
The Golden Eagles may add another player or two to the class.
