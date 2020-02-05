Suspect charged with murder nearly 2 years after Laurel teen’s death

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A suspect has been charged with murder in the death of 18-year-old Addie May nearly two years after she was killed in a drive-by shooting in Jasper County.
Sheriff Randy Johnson said Dejuan Ladarius Parker, 20, was charged Tuesday with murder, conspiracy and tampering with evidence. Parker was originally arrested and charged with accessory after the fact of first-degree murder about a month after May’s death.
May was killed in a drive-by shooting on U.S. Highway 11 just north of Heidelberg in the early morning hours of May 19, 2018.
Investigators said two other people, an 18-year-old and 19-year-old, were also caught in the gunfire, but their injuries were not fatal.
May died just days before she was set to walk across the stage and receive her diploma as a graduate of Laurel High School.
Family members said May had dreams of becoming a doctor and was preparing to start her college education at Alcorn State University.
Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation have assisted the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office during the investigation. Johnson said detectives continue to examine the case and more arrests are expected.
